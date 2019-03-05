National

Watch the ‘Game of Thrones’ video preview of the final season released today by HBO

By Kaitlyn Alanis

March 05, 2019 11:47 AM

Game of Thrones Season 8 video preview was released by HBO.
Game of Thrones Season 8 video preview was released by HBO. Screengrab of Game of Thrones trailer on Twitter
Game of Thrones Season 8 video preview was released by HBO. Screengrab of Game of Thrones trailer on Twitter

The final season is coming, and “the trailer is here,” Game of Thrones announced on its official Twitter page today.

It’s a one minute and 53 second sneak peak into the series’ final season, which premiers April 14 on HBO.

It’s no wonder the emotions are strong after this preview.

“For seven seasons you’ve watched characters lie, bleed, and sacrifice for the Iron Throne,” the official show’s website says.

And now, the preview gives a small look into “the show’s massive battle that lasts an entire episode and is expected to be the longest consecutive action sequence in cinema history,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

Fans of the show are trying to stay calm. Not all are succeeding.

Kaitlyn Alanis

Kaitlyn Alanis is based out of Kansas and reports on news from across the Midwest region. She has been at The Wichita Eagle since 2017.

  Comments  

things to do