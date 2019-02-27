‘Why did they even bother?’ Trump spokeswoman pushes back against Cohen testimony

Kayleigh McEnany, national press secretary for President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, released a statement Wednesday blasting Michael Cohen for his testimony before Congress.

“Michael Cohen is a felon, a disbarred lawyer, and a convicted perjurer, who lied to both Congress and the Special Counsel in a ‘deliberate and premeditated’ fashion according to the Special Counsel’s Office,” the statement reads. “Now he offers what he says is evidence, but the only support for that is his own testimony, which has proven before to be worthless.”

“This is the same Michael Cohen who has admitted that he lied to Congress previously,” she wrote. “Why did they even bother to swear him in this time?”

Cohen, Trump’s former longtime personal attorney, has pleaded guilty to tax fraud, making false statements to a bank and campaign fraud while working for Trump, The Washington Post reported. He faces a three-year prison sentence.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News

SHARE COPY LINK Michael Cohen was Donald Trump’s personal lawyer and avid supporter. On Dec. 12, 2018, Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison.

Cohen has been cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into allegations of campaign fraud and Russian influence in the 2016 election, according to USA Today.

Cohen began testifying before Congress on Tuesday in a closed session, CNN reported. Following his public testimony before Congress on Wednesday, he is set for another closed session on Thursday.

In the hearing, Cohen accused Trump of using racist language, lying about his wealth and possible criminal conduct.