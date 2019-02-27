New Hampshire gives initial approval to recreational pot

FILE-- In this July 12, 2018 file photo, newly transplanted cannabis cuttings grow in pots at a marijuana cultivation facility in Milford, Mass. The New Hampshire House has given preliminary approval to a bill legalizing recreational marijuana, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, putting the state on the path to joining several of its neighbors who allow the possession of small amounts of pot. Lawmakers voted 209-147 in favor of the bill that would legalize up to 1 ounce (28 grams) of recreational marijuana and 5 grams of concentrated cannabis. Steven Senne, File AP Photo