Lawmakers seek probe of ICE force-feeding of immigrants

FILE - In this June 2018 file photo, protesters walk along Montana Avenue outside the El Paso Processing Center in El Paso, Texas. Nearly 50 Democratic lawmakers called for a watchdog investigation of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2019, after the agency confirmed it had been force-feeding immigrant detainees on a hunger strike. On Thursday, all force-feeding at the detention center near the El Paso airport abruptly stopped after a U.S. district judge said the government had to stop involuntarily feeding two of the detained immigrants. The El Paso Times via AP Rudy Gutierrez