Congressman Walter Jones Jr. of North Carolina dies at 76

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, U.S. Rep. Walter B. Jones Jr., R-N.C., holds up a copy of the Constitution while talking to reporters as House Republicans emerge from a closed-door meeting on how to deal with the impasse over the Homeland Security budget, at the Capitol in Washington. Jones, a once-fervent supporter of the 2003 invasion of Iraq who later became an equally outspoken Republican critic of the war, died Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, his 76th birthday. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo