The Latest: Slain officer was part of hostage-freeing team

Milwaukee police block the intersection of 12th and Dakota after a Milwaukee Police officer was shot Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, on the city's south side, a law enforcement source said. The incident took place during the execution of a search warrant near the intersection of South 12th and W. Dakota Streets. No information was available about the condition of the injured officer. The shooter is in custody, the source said. Mayor Tom Barrett and Police Chief Alfonso Morales are at the scene. A media briefing is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the scene. A number of streets in the neighborhood have been closed due to the investigation. Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP Rick Wood