Did Tom Brady just call out a Reagan play for the Patriots during the Super Bowl?

By Noah Feit

February 03, 2019 09:03 PM

New England Patriots’ Tom Brady (12) looks to pass, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl LIII. Mark Humphrey AP

A microphone caught the New England Patriots quarterback saying “Reagan” during the third quarter of Super Bowl LIII, played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Brady is known to be friendly with President Donald Trump, so was it an ode to another Republican Commander in Chief?

While it might have been an ode to former U.S. President Ronald Reagan, it likely had more to do with the first initial of the name.

On the play in the NFL’s biggest game of the year, Brady yelled Reagan, which might have been an audible, or a call change made at the line of scrimmage, SB Nation reported.

On the changed play, Brady handed the ball off to running back Sony Michel. The rookie from the University of Georgia ran the ball to the right side of the Patriots’ offensive line.

So Reagan might have indicated right.

Does that mean if Brady is heard shouting Lincoln it will be a run to the left? Keep your ears open and eyes on the football.

Noah Feit

Noah Feit is a Real Time reporter with The State and McClatchy Carolinas Regional Team. The award-winning journalist has worked for multiple newspapers since starting his career in 1999.

