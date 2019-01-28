Woman stuck in elevator for entire weekend is finally freed on Monday, NY police say

While she was alone and cleaning a townhouse in New York City on Friday, a woman got stuck in an elevator, police say.
It took until Monday morning for someone to realize she was trapped — and call 911 to free her, according to ABC7.
The woman, who was cleaning as a part of her job, got trapped inside the residence in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, according to The New York Daily News. The homeowners were spending the weekend elsewhere, police say, and didn’t get home until 10 a.m. Monday to make the shocking discovery.
That’s when authorities rushed to the townhouse and freed the woman, who “was hospitalized and is listed in good condition,” according to CBS New York.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments