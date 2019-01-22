A wedding cake made of meat? Yup, if the groom is the ‘Ace of Cakes,’ Duff Goldman

Did Duff Goldman just make a wedding cake made out of meat, decorated with bacon roses, a thing?
If anyone could, it would be the “Ace of Cakes.”
The Food Network star got married over the weekend with no fewer than five - five - wedding cakes, including one that packed on the protein.
Goldman and Johnna Colbry, 25, got married among the dinosaurs at the Museum of Natural History in Los Angeles on Saturday, the The Baltimore Sun reported.
Goldman opened Charm City Cakes in Baltimore in 2002, which led to a series on the Food Network, according to the Sun.
According to People, he and Colbry, who have been dating for nearly three years, got married under the museum’s T-Rex exhibit “ before moving the party into the museum’s Hall of North American Mammals.”
The food was, no surprise, a star of the festivities. The couple set up a pretzel bar “where guests could ‘tie the knot,’” and served Los Angeles street tacos, pizza and barbecue, People reported.
“We wanted fun food that people actually really want to eat,” Goldman told People. “No airline chicken breast and roasted sweet potatoes.”
Martha Stewart Weddings magazine, which nabbed the scoop on the weddings, called the wedding cakes “epic,” noting that all five were created by the groom and Charm City Cakes.
“From an ocean-inspired display of suspended cakes to a classic six-tier confection inspired by the lace on Johnna’s gown, each cake was an absolute showstopper,” Martha Stewart Weddings gushed on Instagram.
Goldman told the Martha Stewart publication that the top of the traditional white cake, six tiers, contains a “surprise for Johnna on our one-year anniversary. It’s gonna be good.”
The headline-grabber, however, was made of meat.
“The bottom tier is meatballs, the second tier is meatloaf, third tier is lamb shawarma, the top tier is scrapple,” Goldman told People. “Then it’s iced in mashed potatoes, with bacon roses and then we have a chocolate fountain that we put gravy in.”
(Meat 101: Shawarma is meat that’s “shaved from a large cone that slowly turns and roasts all day,” according to Plated.com. And scrapple is a Mid-Atlantic treat - meat scraps formed into little loaves, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.)
