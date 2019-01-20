Toddler exits truck with hands in the air, walks up to Florida cops, video shows

The Tallahassee Police Department released body camera footage of a traffic stop after a video of a toddler walking up to police with her hands in the air went viral.
The video compilation, posted on Facebook by the police department, shows a snippet from a witness’ video, then the chief of police addressing the incident, along with body camera footage showing the officers’ actions during the traffic stop.
On Thursday afternoon, Tallahassee Police officers were called to a Bealls Outlet after shoplifters were reported.
“Information was received from the store regarding one of the suspects having what appeared to be a gun in their waistband,” police said in a statement. “Based on this information, the loss prevention officers did not stop the suspects, but provided officers with a description of the suspects and their vehicle.”
That’s when officers arrived on scene and asked the suspects inside a blue pickup truck to get out of the car.
In the witness video, a toddler is seen walking barefoot with her hands up over her head toward officers with their guns drawn.
Police said the child’s actions were unexpected, and that she was imitating her parents, who were suspects.
Body camera footage showed officers working to get the toddler and her 1-year-old brother safely away from the truck and into their mother’s arms.
“Are there any other adults in the car?” the officer is heard asking in the video.
“No sir,” the man replied. “Just my 2-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son.”
“C’mon, sweetie, you’re OK,” the officer told the young girl. “Come on over here. Mommy is right here, go to mommy. Put your hands down, you’re fine, sweetie.”
Police said two men, identified as Chad M. Bom, 34, and James W. McMullen, 38, were charged with the theft. The gun they were in possession of was actually a pellet gun, cops said.
