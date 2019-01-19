Critics seek clearer guidelines for police shooting probes

State police investigated all but one officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2018. And the one they weren't called out for was the deadliest encounter of all.
A state senator wants to change that. Sen. Gerald Malloy says all shootings in South Carolina that involve police officers should be investigated by state - not local - authorities.
The case that sparked the legislation happened last October, when five law enforcement officers were wounded and two were killed after a suspect opened fire on them at a home in Florence County.
Florence County Sheriff Kenny Boone called off a state SWAT team that was headed to the scene and then turned the subsequent investigation over to Richland County, rather than the State Law Enforcement Division.
Boone couldn't be reached for comment.
