Burglar brought a little girl along for some breaking and entering, video shows

Police in Tulsa, Okla. are searching for a burglary suspect who was caught on surveillance video breaking into a flower shop — with a preschool-aged girl by his side.
Tulsa police released still images of the suspect on Facebook on Wednesday before making the jarring video public Thursday, hoping someone could identify the man or the girl.
“We need to identify this person ASAP to ensure that the child is safe,” they wrote in their Facebook release.
In the video, the little girl struggles to keep up with the bearded burglary suspect as he approaches the business’ back entrance. At first, he tries to unlock the door with keys, but the keys don’t appear to work.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“He has never been an employee of the company, and no one in the business recognizes him,” Tulsa police wrote in the Facebook release.
The girl can be seen in the video reaching up toward the man like she wanted to be picked up, as she follows him toward a dumpster. The suspect then goes off camera for more than a minute, which is when he apparently found a way inside.
He hurries back outside holding a toolbox toward the end of the video. The girl, again, can be seen running and struggling to keep up.
“It’s disturbing. I don’t know if it’s his child or not, we can’t confirm that,” Tulsa Police Officer Danny Bean told KTUL. “But he brings a very young child who is obviously disturbed by that, and she’s running around trying to find him.”
Trey Benton, owner of Greenleaf Wholesale, where the burglary took place, told the station that the man got away with some tools that were of “no real value.”
Benton told KOTV that it “made him sick” to watch the surveillance video.
Comments