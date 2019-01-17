Betty White turns 97, and she has a birthday wish only Robert Redford can fulfill

The world gave Betty White a 97th birthday gift on Thursday by making her the No. 1 trending topic on Twitter.
And while that’s a grand show of love, there’s apparently only one person on the planet who can really make this golden girl’s birthday even shinier.
Are you listening, Robert Redford?
“Her (birthday) celebrations are easy: buffet food, a professional piano player, and just a lovely vibe,” an unnamed FOB - Friend of Betty - told Parade magazine.
“She has her chef cook — Betty loves Italian food — and just likes to sit with friends, sing show tunes, and have fun. She’s always been low-key about birthdays.”
But what “The Golden Girls” star really wants?
She’s “waiting for Robert Redford to call!” White’s rep told Us Weekly.
“White’s No. 1 celebrity crush couldn’t be less of a secret,” Parade magazine wrote last year. “The handsome, square-jawed, Oscar-winning actor-director has been at the tip-top of her bucket list for a long time.
“White has never collaborated with Redford, and they’ve yet to even meet — quite surprising, given that White ... has worked with just about everyone, done just about everything and charmed absolutely everybody.”
In 2017 Entertainment Tonight recently pieced together all the times - and there have been many - White has invoked the name Redford in interviews.
“I would be so embarrassed if I ever met him,” she said in one of those interviews.
She’s clearly been thinking about — pining for? — the 82-year-old actor for a very long time.
Entertainment Tonight reporter to Betty White: “Is there one thing out there that Betty White still wants to do?”
Betty White: “Robert Redford.”
Redford told Entertainment Tonight that he tried to call her once, but “she just never responded.”
Did you know she adored you so, ET asked him?
“I didn’t. No I didn’t,” Redford said. “I can’t imagine being loved by anybody better.”
Awwwwww.
Then he looked into the camera and sent White a message: “I’d like to work with you if you slow down.”
