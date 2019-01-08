National

Does Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence remind you of someone? Championship win ignites debate

By Mark Price

January 08, 2019 08:03 AM

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa and D-lineman Quinnen Williams weigh in on Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence.
Clemson’s championship win over the Alabama Crimson Tide Monday launched a goofy social media debate that is making Clemson’s quarterback Trevor Lawrence the butt of a few jokes.

Specifically, who does the golden-locked Lawrence most reminds us?

TotalProSports.com first noticed the debate on Twitter, writing that multiple people had likened him to either Jar Jar Binks from the “Star Wars” films or Jeff Spicoli from the 80s movie “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.”

The list of names thrown out on Twitter also includes 70s rock stars, cartoons, a “Game of Thrones” character and even superheroes.

“Am I the only one who thinks Trevor Lawrence looks like a mix between Thor and Nicolas Cage?” asked Lauren Louderback on Twitter.

Here’s a sampling of what has surfaced on social media:

