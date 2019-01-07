Disneyland fans say they are ‘so sad’ after ‘insane’ price hike on tickets, parking

Price hikes of up to 25 percent on Disneyland Resort tickets, annual passes and parking has some fans of the “Happiest Place on Earth” feeling more than a little grumpy.

The new prices, which went into effect Sunday, boost even the cheapest one-day tickets over $100, the Los Angeles Times reported. Off-peak daily tickets start at $109, with regular daily tickets starting at $129 and peak-demand daily tickets at $149.

Prices for multi-day tickets and annual passes also went up, Fortune reported. And daily parking prices rose from $20 to $25. Here’s the full rundown of current prices.

The increases did not go over well with some Disney fans online.

“These prices are insane,” wrote one on Facebook.

“The most magical and happiest place on earth just became the most expensive place to have fun for one single day!” read another Facebook post. “I don’t expect to go to Disneyland anytime in the near future.”

“Who knows if we’ll be able to afford to go again,” wrote another person who had recently visited Disneyland on Facebook.

“This makes me so sad,” read another Facebook post. “The average family can’t even afford to go to Disneyland because of the cost.”

“Extremely disappointed,” wrote another person on Facebook. “It’s not like Disney is hurting for money.”

“It’s not about making kids happy anymore, it’s about making money,” read one post on Twitter. “Distasteful and sad.”

Disneyland increases ticket prices... pic.twitter.com/S3XRTI3kmK — Patrick Dougall (@PatrickADougall) January 6, 2019 Have been going to @Disneyland since I was little. Now that I have two littles and we’ve been @DisneylandAP for some years now, this huge price hike saddens me.. it’s not about making kids happy anymore, it’s about making money. Distasteful and sad. — Neha Sodha (@Nehasodha) January 7, 2019

But Disney also had defenders.

“Going to a Disney park is 100% voluntary,” wrote one fan on Twitter. “If you don’t want to pay the cost of the experience, you simply don’t have to go.”

“This place is gonna be INSANELY packed after SWGE opens up, so I get it,” read a Facebook post.

People saying Disneyland’s prices are a “scam” and “robbery.” Going to a Disney park is 100% voluntary. If you don’t want to pay the cost of the experience, you simply don’t have to go. And I want a Tesla but it’s not “robbery” just because it’s not in my budget. — Tiffany Mink (@minkus) January 6, 2019

The resort had raised ticket prices by 18 percent less than a year ago, CBS News reported. The lowest-priced one-day ticket to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, is $109.

The new round of price hikes come ahead of the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge this summer in Disneyland, Fortune reported. The 14-acre addition is expected to draw huge crowds.

“We continue to provide our guests with a variety of ticket offerings to meet their needs, while helping us to spread visitation, better manage demand and deliver a great experience,” said Disneyland Resort spokeswoman Liz Jaeger, the Los Angeles Times reported.