Charles Manson follower, murderer recommended for parole

This July 1, 2016 photo from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert Kenneth Beausoleil. On Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, a California parole panel has for the first time recommended that Charles Manson follower Beausoleil be freed after nearly a half-century in prison. The decision will be considered by California's incoming governor, Gavin Newsom, who could block the release. Beausoleil was convicted in the 1969 slaying of musician Gary Hinman, and not involved in the most notorious killings of actress Sharon Tate and six others. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP) AP