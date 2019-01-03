National

Recall of blood pressure-heart-kidney medicine for cancerous ingredient expanded

By David J. Neal

January 03, 2019 07:41 PM

FDA
FDA

Just two weeks after recalling two lots of its version of Losartan Potassium USP tablets that have NDEA, Torrent Pharmaceuticals expanded the recall to 10 lots.

Several companies have yanked Losartan or Valsartan during the past six months over the presence of NDEA, considered a “probable human carcinogen” by the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

The company-written, FDA-posted recall notice clarified, “Torrent is only recalling lots of losartan-containing products that contain N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA) above the acceptable daily intake levels released by the FDA.”

Torrent’s Losartan is used to treat high blood pressure, heart problems and kidney problems related to Type 2 diabetes

As with the other Losartan/Valsartan recalls, Torrent advises patients against going off the drug without having in place an alternate treatment course established by a doctor or pharmacist.

December’s original recall covered lot Nos. BO31C016 and 4DK3C005 of Losartan Potassium USP tablets. This expansion adds:

100mg, 1,000-count bottles, lot Nos. 4DK3C004, 4DU3C040, 4DU3E049 and 4DU3E050.

50mg, 30-count bottles, lot No. 4L67C305.

50mg, 90-count bottles, lot Nos. 4L67C305 and 4L67C306.

50mg, 1,000-count bottles, lot No. 4O50C005.

25mg, 90-count bottles, lot No. 4O49C013.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call 800-912-9561 any time, although you’ll reach a person only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time or email MedInfo.Torrent@apcerls.com. Anyone with questions about returning the drugs can call Qualanex at 1-888-280-2040 at any time, but will speak to a live person from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Eastern time.

Read Next

national

One more company recalls blood pressure and heart meds for possibly cancerous ingredient

Read Next

health-care

Two more blood pressure medications recalled for ingredient that might cause cancer

Read Next

health-care

Another recall of blood pressure and heart medication for possibly cancerous ingredient

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  

things to do