If you use these eye drops, you should stop immediately

All Lubrisine Eye Drops in 1-ounce dropper bottles made since May 12, 2012 have been recalled worldwide.
Consumers using Lubrisine Eye Drops should stop immediately.
According to the company-written, FDA-posted recall notice, Lubrisine maker Results RNA made this decision after a U.S. Food & Drug Administration inspection found the eye drops “to be manufactured using practices that do not support its sterility and contained undeclared colloidal silver.”
Either situation can be a problem.
“Use of a non-sterile eye drop could result in a potentially sight threatening eye infection,” the notice says. “ Exposure to colloidal silver, over an extended period of time, could result in permanent discoloration of the conjunctiva.”
Anyone with questions about this recall can e-mail customercare@lubrisine.com; call 203-290-2992 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Eastern time; go to the lubrisine.com website; or mail Results RNA, P.O. Box 93, New Hartford, CT, 06057.
