Road rage starts with teens egging cars — and ends with a mother dead, Texas cops say

No one in the SUV was even old enough to drive, as the teen boys inside tossed eggs at other cars traveling down a road in Aldine, Texas, deputies outside Houston say.
That SUV belongs to the father of the 14-year-old driver, police say, and it ran a red light when a 1970s Lincoln sedan gave chase after being hit with one of the eggs. A mother died in a head-on collision between her Ford F-150 and the SUV along Aldine Westfield Road, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter.
“Unbelievable,” Gonzalez tweeted. “Yet another fatal car crash. It’s only the first day of the year.”
The crash happened at about 2:20 p.m. New Year’s Day, according to KHOU. The teens told police the driver of the tan or gold Lincoln flashed a semiautomatic handgun at them after they had hit the Lincoln on the alleged egging spree near the intersection with Aldine Mail Route Road.
The Lincoln left the scene of the wreck, according to the Houston Chronicle.
The driver of the SUV, whom police have not identified because of his age, is being charged with murder, Gonzalez tweeted Wednesday morning. The boy is being held at the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.
The driver, who broke his ankle in the crash, and his two passengers were taken to LBJ Hospital in Houston, according to KPRC.
The driver of the Lincoln has also been identified, and police are looking to interview him, though they have not released his identity, either. An initial report from KTRK said that police were looking for a Hispanic man in his 20s with tattoos on his left arm.
Photos from the scene showed the victim’s mangled maroon truck taped off in a ditch along the road as crowds gathered after the wreck. That victim has been identified as Silvia Zavala, 45, Gonzalez tweeted.
It was not immediately clear what charges the man who allegedly chased the SUV might face.
