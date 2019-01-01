Woman finds drunken stranger on dog bed beside her 150-pound mastiff, Wis. cops say

The 150-pound mastiff sleeping on a dog bed Tuesday morning in a Wisconsin woman’s home was nothing new. The drunken stranger sleeping beside him was, WDJT reported.

Lynn Sarver, a nurse in Waukesha, Wisconsin, called 911 while her uninvited house guest slumbered next to Benton, her Boerboel, a type of South African mastiff, WITI reported.

Police woke the man, who had been out celebrating the arrival of 2019, and asked him whether he knew where he was, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. The man asked for his glasses, which he’d lost somewhere in Sarver’s living room.

“Once he put them on and looked around, he said, ‘Oh yeah, this is not my house,’ “ Sarver said, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Sgt. Brady Esser of the Waukesha Police Department said the man was “heavily intoxicated.”

He’d apparently entered Sarver’s home through an unlocked side door, mistaking it for his own, WISN reported. Officers helped him return to his own home a few doors down.

“He was very apologetic,” Sarver said, WITI reported.