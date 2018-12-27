Drunken driver was going 60 when he hit teens trying to jumpstart a car, Oregon cops say

When Jimmy Holland’s car broke down in Harrisburg, Oregon on Wednesday, one of the teen’s friends drove to help jumpstart his car.
Now, police say, Holland is fighting for his life at Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend after a drunken driver slammed into the 16-year-old boy while going 60 miles per hour, according to The Register-Guard.
Police say 24-year-old Jared Wayne Jones, the suspected drunken driver, had a “blood alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit in Oregon,” according to KVAL13.
Holland’s 2003 Toyota Corolla was “partially” in the road after the car battery died, police say, according to Fox12. Police described it as “a dark and rainy night,” as reported by KOIN6.
Holland and his 17-year-old friend, who has not been identified by police, were standing near the rear of the inoperable car when Jones ran into them around 5:45 p.m., police told Fox12.
Jones had “non-life-threatening injuries,” police say, while Holland was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Fox12. His friend only “suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation,” the outlet reported.
A GoFundMe page created by Austin Brock says Holland is “one of my best friends” and described the 16-year-old’s condition.
“While at the back of his car a drunk driver had come slamming into Jimmy and Gabe (another friend with him) only minorly cutting Gabe’s elbow, but taking off Jimmys leg, fracturing his pelvis and right knee, receiving two spinal fractures,” the page reads. “Jimmy is only 16 and plays football and baseball but now will not be able to.
“I’m here asking for your support to help my friend on his road to recovery, there is a lot of stress out on his parents and I want to help them out.”
A family member confirmed the crash has left Holland without a leg as he prepares for more surgeries, according to KEZI9.
According to KVAL13, Jones was arrested “on charges of Assault 2, Assault 4, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering and DUII (driving under the influence of intoxicants).” A breathalyzer showed he had a 0.158 blood alcohol content, police say.
