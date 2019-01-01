First LGBTQ queen reigns over Rose Parade. 5 things to know about Louise Deser Siskel

In its 101-year history, the Tournament of Roses parade has never had a Rose Queen like Louise Deser Siskel.
The 18-year-old high school senior from San Marino, California, won the crown over young women from two dozen Pasadena area schools who interviewed with a selection committee during a monthlong process, according to the Tournament of Roses website.
The committee considered each applicant’s “public speaking ability, academic achievement, youth leadership, and community and school involvement.,” the website says.
Siskel was crowned in November, after which she revealed to her hometown newspaper, the San Marino Tribune, that she applied to be Rose Queen “on a lark,” because she and her friend wanted to go to the annual Royal Ball, open only to applicants.
“We bought dresses from Goodwill,” she told the Tribune. “My mom sewed me into mine and we went.”
But things took a turn toward serious when she learned more about the high-profile platform given the queen and her royal court, the teen told the newspaper.
Suddenly, following in the footsteps of 100 women who have worn the Rose Queen crown didn’t seem such a “lark” after all.
The Rose Parade will be broadcast live Tuesday on various channels — check local listings — beginning at 8 a.m. Pacific time, the Tournament of Roses website says.
Here are five things to know about this year’s Rose Queen:
1. She is singular royalty. Siskel is the first Jewish woman to wear the crown and the first openly LGBTQ queen, according to the Los Angeles Blade, a newspaper covering the LGBTQ community in L.A.
“What was important to me throughout the interview process was that I was completely transparent about who I was, about the things that I value, and about the things that I advocate for,” Siskel told the Pasadena Star-News, which also points out that she is the first Rose Queen ever to wear glasses.
She’s already got fans:
2. She’s busy and wants you to be, too. The Sequoyah High School senior is involved in debate and serves on her school’s Judicial Committee, her parade bio says. She’s also involved with YMCA Youth and Government.“ Louise enjoys reading, playing board games with her family, traveling, and laughing with friends,” her bio says.
“I encourage everyone to stay engaged and active within your community, advocate and fight for the things you believe in, regardless of whether other people respond or care about those things in the way you do,” she told the Star-News.
“I think it can be easy to get discouraged when people don’t share the same passion for your values or for the things that you care about, but I hope that people continue to fight for the things that are important to them, regardless of the support they see from others.”
3. Her reign involves more than queen-waving on a float. The parade caps “nearly 100 community and media functions” the Rose Queen and her court have attended as “ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the Pasadena community, and the greater Los Angeles area,” according to the Tournament of Roses website.
“I didn’t expect that I would love going around to meet so many different people and talking about what I love most,” she told the San Marino Tribune after she was crowned in November. “I didn’t realize that people would look up to the Rose Queen or the court as much as they do.”
The young women have met senior citizens and other students like themselves, including a group of science students in East L.A., the Tribune reported.
“I love speaking to kids,” Siskel told the newspaper. “We’ve had a number of opportunities to speak to kids and every time I hope to encourage them to pursue their education and pursue their passions.”
Perk alert: The queen and her court also get to attend the Rose Bowl game, this year between Washington and Ohio State.
4. She wants to study science in college. Siskel plans to be a surgeon and has been accepted to the University of Chicago, the Pasadena newspaper reported.
“I’ve always gravitated towards science,” she told the Star-News. “When I was little I used to make my grandfather lie down on the floor and I would perform surgeries on him.”
Last year she visited NASA’s Ames Research Center near San Francisco, according to the Tribune, where she helped with research into how certain drugs metabolize in space, the newspaper reported.
She has also worked alongside breast cancer researchers at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, according to the Star-News.
“For me, ‘The Melody of Life’ is standing at the lab bench at 7 a.m., singing along to show tunes,” she says on the parade’s website.
“It is classical music when I’m writing and 2000s hits when I’m nervous. I belt out Cole Porter verses with my grandfather and ABBA anthems with my friends.
“Music makes the world a more forgiving and more joyful place.”
5. She has a song. She told the Star-News that the theme song of her life would be “New Slang” by the Shins.
“That song always makes me happy,” she said. “Whenever I plug my phone into my car, it starts spontaneously playing because I listen to it so much. To me, that song has meant different things, for different times in my life. It is one that I always enjoy regardless of where I am.”
