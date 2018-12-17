Good boy! Service dog gets honorary diploma

"Griffin" Hawley, the Golden Retriever service dog, is given a congratulations hug by his owner Brittany Hawley after being presented an honorary diploma by Clarkson, during the Clarkson University "December Recognition Ceremony" in Potsdam, N.Y., Saturday Dec. 15, 2018. Griffin's owner, Brittany Hawley, also received a graduate degree in Occupational Therapy. Both attended 100% of their classes together. Steve Jacobs AP Photo