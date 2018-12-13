People ditched their cars to grab cash after it was ‘snowing money’ on a NJ highway

A reign of chaos erupted on New Jersey’s Route 3 Thursday morning when an armored truck spilled loose cash all over the road, WABC reported.
It started about about 8:30, when, police said, they received a report of an armored car spilling cash on the road. “Motorists exited vehicles attempting to remove cash causing multiple MV Crashes,” the East Rutherford Police Department wrote in a tweet.
Videos from the scene showed people exiting their cars and walking around on the still-active highway as loose bills swirled around in the breeze.
“Brink truck crash, one hundred dollar bills flying everywhere, and people are making BANK,” one person wrote on Instagram.
“This is like a movie,” a woman can be heard saying in the background as motorists are seen walking across the middle of the four-lane road picking up cash.
“People started stopping and people were jumping out of cars grabbing cash,” said Betsy Richards, who was on a transit bus and saw the scramble, according to northjersey.com. She said the passengers spotted bills ranging from $1 to $100 on the ground, according to the site.
“This is just super dangerous! Everyone is just getting out of their car picking up money,” one woman said in a video posted to Twitter. In the background, a Brink’s armored truck can be seen stopped on the shoulder of the road. Later in the video, a black sedan is seen with its hood smashed in and the airbags deployed.
“Just passed a car accident involving a Brinks money truck, there is cash all over the road and people getting out of cars picking it up!!!! Everyone seems fine by what a show!!!!” one person wrote on Twitter.
Another video closer to the scene shows people scrambling across the road stuffing money into their pockets. “No joke.... it’s SNOWING money!” the person who tweeted the video wrote. the Horns honk in the background. A man can be heard saying he’s either about to get or is trying to get a thousand dollars.
“We don’t know how much was lost,” East Rutherford Police Lt. William Lorenc said, according to NJ.com “They’re doing an audit now.”
Richards said people on her bus felt bad for the armored truck driver and said it was “Christmas for some and the loss of a job for another,” according to northjersey.com.
Police are still investigating and were asking those who had footage of the incident to call the department at 201-438-0165.
