‘I quit!’ Gun jams after drugged-up worker shoots Steak ‘n Shake ceiling, Mo. cops say

At about 12:50 a.m. Sunday in a 24-hour Steak ‘n Shake restaurant, an employee became “upset due to pending employment issues,” Missouri’s Columbia Police Department said in a news release.
One witness in the fast-food chain told officers that the worker yelled “I quit!” while enraged, police said, according to the Columbia Daily Tribune.
Then, while “upset,” suspect 19-year-old Reiss Alan Favinger, of Columbia, shot a gun into the restaurant’s ceiling, police said in the news release.
Police were called, but Favinger had already left. His gun had jammed up after shooting the one shot into the ceiling while staff and customers were near, according to police charging documents obtained by the Daily Tribune.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Responding officers started searching near the Steak ‘n Shake — with the help of a police dog — and found Favinger about one block away, the release states.
Favinger had the gun with him when police arrested him, the release states, and the Tribune reported that he had a Xanax pill and “numerous” ammunition rounds with him.
After Favinger was arrested, he told police that he took methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and Xanax the day before, according to the newspaper.
The man has since been charged with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, according to inmate information with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department. He has no bond, and he is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 21.
Comments