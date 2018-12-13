Second chance: FIU’s Anthony Jones reflective after shooting

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, file photo, Florida International wide receiver Anthony Jones (2) sprints toward the end zone while Indiana safety Jonathan Crawford (9) and other Indiana players trail behind during an NCAA college football game in Miami. Jones and a teammate were hurt in a drive-by shooting on Sept. 6, 2018. Jones' wounds have healed and he's playing in the Bahamas Bowl on Friday, Dec. 21, as FIU takes on Toledo. Miami Herald via AP, File Daniel A. Verala