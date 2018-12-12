Video shows Colorado mom at Safeway the last day she was seen — Thanksgiving, cops say

Colorado mother Kelsey Berreth walked into a Safeway grocery store on Thanksgiving Day while carrying her baby in a car seat, surveillance video released by the Woodland Park Police Department shows.
The 29-year-old mom, dressed for cold weather, grabbed a cart and placed her bundled-up infant in the front, and then she continued into the store and out of the camera’s view.
That was at about noon on Nov. 22, and it’s the last “visual confirmation” police have of the missing mom, according to a statement from Woodland Park Police.
Her fiance, Patrick Frazee, told police that he picked up 1-year-old Kaylee from Berreth later that afternoon, police said. That’s the last time she was seen, McClatchy previously reported. Investigators have not said where that pick-up occurred, according to KDVR.
Police found her suitcases, makeup and vehicles at her home, according to ABC.
The woman’s cell phone has given one of the only publicly revealed clues about her disappearance. Her “phone pinged from Gooding, Idaho, where she has family,” the Denver Post reported. On Nov. 25, a text from her phone was sent to her employer, and it said she wouldn’t be at work the next week, according to the Post. A text was also sent to Frazee that same day.
Police said there are no signs that she got on a plane, KDVR reported.
Woodland Park police said Berreth’s mother reported her daughter missing on Dec. 2, The Washington Post reported. That’s 10 days after she was last seen.
A Facebook page has been set up to call attention to the case.
“Kelsey, we just want you home. Call us if you can, and we won’t quit looking,” her mom, Cheryl Berreth said, according to CBS. “Someone knows where she’s at ... She’s not the kind that runs off. This is completely out of character.”
The couple’s daughter, Kaylee, is living with Frazee, KDVR reported. Police said his home has not been searched, CBS reports, and he is cooperating with investigators.
There are no suspects in the case, the Post reported, and police are “treating Kelsey’s disappearance as a missing persons case at this time.”
The FBI is assisting in the investigation, according to ABC.
If you have any additional information regarding the investigation, police ask that you call 719-687-9262.
