AP All-America team: Tide leads with 4 of 10 CFP players

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2018, file photo, Alabama defensive back Deionte Thompson (14) celebrates after Mississippi State place kicker Jace Christmann (47) missed a field goal-attempt during the first half of a game, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Thompson was named to the 2018 AP All-America NCAA college football team, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. Butch Dill, File AP Photo