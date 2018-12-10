Here are the deadlines for sending those last-minute holiday cards and packages

If you haven’t sent those final packages or holiday cards, there’s still time. Here are the final holiday deadlines for the U.S. Postal Service, UPS, FedEx and more if you want your items delivered in time for Christmas Day.

U.S. Postal Service deadlines

Dec. 14, USPS Retail Ground: This option is for “less-than-urgent deliveries and oversized packages,” according to the Postal Service. Rates start at $6.70.

Dec. 20, First Class Mail: Don't expect to send your heavy items first class. This is just for envelopes or packages weighing up to 13 ounces, USPS says. Expect your items to arrive in one to three days.

Dec. 20, Priority Mail: Priority Mail is a one-to-three-day mailing option for packages up to 70 pounds. Again, rates start at $6.70.

Dec. 22, Priority Mail Express: This option includes an overnight guarantee and delivers seven days a week. But you'll pay for the convenience — rates start at $24.70.

Learn more about USPS deadlines and set up calendar reminders here.

FedEx deadlines

Dec. 17, FedEx Ground and Home Delivery: Christmas Eve is last day these options will be delivered. Note that Ground shipments will not be delivered Saturday, Dec. 22, while Home Delivery items will.

Dec. 19, FedEx Express Saver: This three-day delivery option gets your packages to their destination by 4:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Dec. 20, FedEx 2Day A.M. and 2Day: These will deliver on Saturdays with a $16 Saturday delivery fee per package.

Dec. 21, FedEx First OverNight, Priority Overnight and Standard Overnight: These will deliver on Saturdays with a $16 Saturday delivery fee per package.

Dec. 22-25, FedEx SameDay: This service is available 24/7 for "urgent shipments."

Learn more here.

UPS deadlines

Dec. 18, UPS 3 Day Select: 3 Day Select packages picked up Dec. 18 will arrive on Christmas Eve; 2nd Day Air packages will be delivered Friday, Dec. 21.

Dec. 20, UPS 2nd Day Air: This is the last day to ship 2nd Day Air items scheduled to arrive on Christmas Eve. You can also label your items for Saturday delivery, in which case they’ll arrive Dec. 22.

Dec. 21, UPS Next Day Air: Want your package to arrive by Christmas Eve? Dec. 21 is your last day to ship Next Day Air, unless you opt for Saturday delivery.

Dec. 23-25, UPS Express Critical: This urgent service is available every day, including Christmas Day.

Find more information here.

Shipping from the store

Shipping straight from the store? Dealhack.com has a list of shipping deadlines for major retailers. Here are final shipping dates for arrival by Christmas for a few popular retailers: