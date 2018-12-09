Woman scared of ex hid for months. He was waiting for her at Walmart, Okla. cops say

A woman who was attacked by her ex-boyfriend in a Walmart parking lot had been hiding from the man for months, Oklahoma police said, according to News9.
“She feared this guy. She slept in her friend’s basement for the last two months because he’s continuously stalked her,” Officer Cody Workman with the Catoosa Police Department said, according to News9.
That’s because the man — 47-year-old Travis Reid Wilson — was jealous, reports KTUL.
“He had been stalking her and harassing her for several months,” Officer Brent Colbert said, according to KTUL. “It was a jealousy issue, and he had seen her with other gentlemen and that set him off.”
The victim had broken up with Wilson two months ago, police said, and he was looking for revenge, according to KFOR.
So, at about 5 p.m. Thursday, Wilson waited by his ex’s car while she shopped at Walmart, reports News9. Then, while she was packing groceries into her car, he jumped in.
He used a stun gun on the woman as she got into the car, police said, according to KFOR.
The woman screamed for help, News9 reported, and police officers were fortunately in the parking lot looking for shoplifters at the right time.
“We were looking for somebody we thought was just doing car burglaries, and we ended up catching a kidnapper and possible rapist,” Corporal Brad James said, according to the TV station.
When police arrested Wilson in the parking lot, he had cans of gasoline, ropes and tape with him, FOX23 reported.
“We believe he was going to take her back to his place in Tulsa and do what, we aren’t sure, but it wasn’t good,” Colbert said, according to KTUL. Tulsa is about 15 miles west of Catoosa.
Wilson admitted to police that he was going to kidnap the woman, FOX23 reported.
Wilson was booked into the Rogers County Jail without a bond, according to inmate records. He was arrested on suspicion of assault and simple kidnapping or abduction.
The woman has minor burns from the stun gun, KFOR reports, but she should be OK.
