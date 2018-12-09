Boy tried stealing work boots from Walmart — then he explained why, Kansas police say

A boy was caught trying to steal a pair of work boots from a Kansas Walmart last week, but his reason why had two officers eager to help, the Roeland Park Police Department posted to Facebook.
When the two cops responded to the store in a Kansas City suburb, they were told that the boy accused of shoplifting is “a displaced juvenile within the State of Kansas Justice system,” the post says.
The officers then listened to the boy’s story and learned he was stealing the boots so that “he could get a job,” according to the post. The boy lives in a group home.
Police felt “compelled to help,” Chief John Morris wrote on Facebook.
The responding officers — one a rookie who will be starting in the police academy next month — bought the boy the same pair of boots he was trying to steal, Morris said.
Before handing the boots over, though, the two officers gave the boy “some words of encouragement to find a job, finish school, and stay out of trouble,” according to the post.
The group home supervisor picked the boy up, and the boy left with a pair of work boots and “with tears in his eyes,” police said.
“I just smiled when I heard this story ... as it almost made me cry too,” Morris wrote.
