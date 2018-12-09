Watch Jary the police dog take his first confusing steps in snow boots

Jary the police dog is a little confused — and it was caught on video thanks to his human coworkers.
Jary is a K9 with the Rapid City Police Department in South Dakota, and because “it’s cold out there,” the officers have to be prepared for freezing temperatures and snowy shifts.
“Even the furry ones” have to be equipped for the cold, the department posted to Facebook. So, to protect Jary’s paws, his handlers got him a new pair of snow boots.
He’s not too sure what to think of his new uniform accessory, as seen in the video posted to Facebook on Friday.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The video starts with an officer strapping the boots on Jary. The police dog then stands up and takes his first steps in them.
Cue the laughter.
The police video has been viewed more than 1.8 million times as of Sunday morning, and people have their own ways of describing the uncertainty.
“Like how I walk through a suspect’s house when I realize there are cockroaches everywhere,” one person wrote.
“Like a high stepping uncoordinated baby moose,” said another.
“That’s how I walk in high heels,” one woman said.
“Or when you are coming in past your curfew and trying not to wake your parents...,” said another.
The video of Jary becoming familiar with his snow boots prompted other dog owners to share photos of their own pups getting used to booties.
Others shared in the officers’ laughter.
Comments