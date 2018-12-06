Feds won’t pursue third trial against Border Patrol agent

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2017, file photo, a portrait of 16-year-old Mexican youth Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez, who was shot and killed in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, is displayed on the Nogales street where he was killed that runs parallel with the U.S. border. Federal prosecutors on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018, said they would not pursue another trial against Border Patrol agent Lonnie Swartz, who fatally shot the Mexican teenager but who was twice acquitted. Anita Snow, File AP Photo