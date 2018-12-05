An old horse was being led to slaughter. He somehow saved himself with a great escape

Talk about a survival instinct.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the hunt for the owner of a horse they nicknamed Highway after he was found injured Friday on Interstate 75, north of Micanopy, Florida.

The horse apparently ended up saving its own life.

According to the sheriff’s office, the wounded animal’s mystery was solved after social media users responded to the animal’s plight and tips came pouring in. The 12-year-old gelding received attention after his case appeared on equine advocates site Stolen Horse International.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Authorities say Highway, whose name had been Jet and Spartan by past owners, was being transported to be “euthanized .. .but Highway had different plans,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

Somehow he escaped, then was likely grazed by a passing car.

“Because of those of you on Facebook who were so concerned about Highway, we were able to find several of his previous owners who shared his story with us,” the post said. “They, too, were very interested in his well-being; Highway had been well-cared for prior to his injuries Friday morning.”

Deputies add that that a truck driver saw the gate open on the trailer and flashed his lights to alert the driver, who then realized the horse was gone, but left without calling cops.





SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing animal abuse can be difficult, but according to the Humane Society of the Unites States, it is important not to turn away from animal cruelty. Here are tips to help stop animal abuse.

Officers responded to the scene and found the horse “docile,” standing in the grass on the side of the road.

The animal suffered road rash, external injuries plus a large open joint wound, and is still on the mend.





“His story has certainly turned out to be one for the books,” wrote the caretakers at Springhill Equine Veterinary Clinic in Ocala where Highway received surgery. “He is not out of the woods yet, but we are more optimistic with each day that he is on the right road to recovery.”

What happens next?

The driver of the trailer (whose name has not been released) will be charged with animal abandonment and the horse will likely be adopted.

ACSO public information officer Art Forgey told the Miami Herald the outpouring of support has been “overwhelming” and that they’ve received calls asking about the horse’s welfare from as far as away as Australia.

“He will be well taken care of and hopefully make guest appearances on our Facebook page from time to time just to say ‘hey’ or ‘hay,’ concludes the sheriff’s office’s post.





“Cats have nine lives,” said Forgey. “We’re hoping this horse gets his.”

SHARE COPY LINK Miami-Dade prosecutors won't file charges against members of an illegal cockfighting ring. South Florida's Animal Recovery Mission, which went undercover to film the ring, is angry about the decision.