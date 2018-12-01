AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

Bush hailed across party and global lines as man of decency
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President George H.W. Bush is returning to Washington as a revered political statesman, hailed by leaders across the political spectrum and around the world as a man not only of greatness but also of uncommon decency and kindness.
Bush, who died late Friday at his Houston home at age 94, is to be honored with a funeral service at National Cathedral in the nation's capital on Wednesday, followed by burial Thursday on the grounds of his presidential library at Texas A&M. Following an arrival ceremony Monday, his body will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda for a public viewing until Wednesday morning.
President Donald Trump, who ordered federal offices closed for a national day of mourning on Wednesday, is to attend with first lady Melania Trump and other high-ranking officials.
Bush's crowning achievement as president was assembling the international military coalition that liberated the tiny, oil-rich nation of Kuwait from invading neighbor Iraq in 1991 in a war that lasted just 100 hours. He also presided over the end of the Cold War between the United States and the former Soviet Union.
"We didn't agree much on domestic policy, but when it came to the international side of things, he was a very wise and thoughtful man," former Massachusetts Gov. Michael Dukakis, a Democrat who lost the presidency to Bush in 1988, told The Associated Press on Saturday. He credited Bush's ability to negotiate with former Soviet Premier Mikhail Gorbachev as playing a key role.
___
Trump's on-off dance with complicated acquaintances
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Broken dates. Coy suggestions. Missed encounters. Private opportunities.
Amid weighty issues of state, another fascination at the Group of 20 summit has been President Donald Trump's will-he, won't-he dance with two fellow leaders who are something of international outcasts these days. Would Trump, who has an affinity for strongmen and a distaste for business as usual, stay away from Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman?
On Day One of the summit in Argentina — fittingly, the land of the tango — the diplomatic quick-stepping was everywhere Friday.
Trump has not been shy in his praise of the crown prince and Putin in the past. But Prince Mohammed has been under global pressure lately over the murder of a Saudi journalist, and Putin has drawn fresh criticism for his country's mounting aggression against Ukraine.
So Trump canceled his plans to meet with Putin and left bin Salman off his public agenda. But even then, Trump said he looked forward to meeting Putin soon. And he never fully ruled out seeing bin Salman, saying Thursday, "I would have met with him but we didn't set that one up."
___
White House adviser: Trump-Xi trade talks went 'very well'
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Face-to-face for more than two hours, President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping engaged in dinner diplomacy Saturday aimed at resolving a trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies that has rattled financial markets and threatens world economic growth.
The top White House economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said the talks went "very well," but so far, the White House has released no further details.
What they agreed on — or didn't — will likely move markets up or down, determine whether the world economy gets some relief from destabilizing trade tensions and cast judgment on the wisdom of the American leader's hard-nosed trade tactics.
Before the dinner of grilled sirloin, red onions, goat ricotta and dates, Trump told reporters that "we'll be discussing trade and I think at some point we are going to end up doing something that is great for China and great for the United States."
Xi's remarks also gave no indication of whether any breakthrough was imminent.
___
George H.W. Bush dies at 94; made greatest mark in Gulf War
HOUSTON (AP) — He was the man who sought a "kinder, and gentler nation," and the one who sternly invited Americans to read his lips — he would not raise taxes. He was the popular leader of a mighty coalition that dislodged Iraq from Kuwait, and was turned out of the presidency after a single term. Blue-blooded and genteel, he was elected in one of the nastiest campaigns in recent history.
George Herbert Walker Bush was many things, including only the second American to see his son follow him into the nation's highest office. But more than anything else, he was a believer in government service. Few men or women have served America in more capacities than the man known as "Poppy."
"There is no higher honor than to serve free men and women, no greater privilege than to labor in government beneath the Great Seal of the United States and the American flag," he told senior staffers in 1989, days after he took office.
Bush, who died late Friday at age 94 — nearly eight months after his wife of 73 years died at their Houston home — was a congressman, an ambassador to the United Nations and envoy to China, chairman of the Republican National Committee, director of the CIA, two-term vice president and, finally, president.
Air Force One was being sent to Texas to transport Bush's casket to Washington, where his body will lay in state at the Capitol Rotunda. The public can pay their respects from Monday evening through Wednesday morning.
___
Trump sets aside political differences in honoring Bush
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Donald Trump, the disruptive, anti-establishment president who spent years deriding much of what George H.W. Bush stood for, set aside differences in politics and temperament Saturday to honor the iconic American and former president a day after his death.
Trump declared a day of national mourning and ordered American flags to be flown at half-staff for 30 days to honor a man of "sound judgment, common sense and unflappable leadership." The president and first lady Melania Trump added that Bush had "inspired generations of his fellow Americans to public service."
Bush, who was president from 1989 to 1993, was 94.
The quarter-century since Bush left office featured his Republican Party's steady march away from his steely pragmatism and international partnership, culminating in the dramatic break from long-held GOP principles ushered by Trump's election. It coincided with a swing in the nation as a whole toward more tribal politics.
While Trump spoke graciously, he has not always been so kind to Bush or his family. He ran against one of Bush's sons, Jeb Bush, in the GOP presidential primaries in 2016, and was sharply critical of the two-term presidency of another, George W. Bush. He shattered the unwritten norms of the small fraternity of Oval Office occupants by keeping up criticism of the Bushes from the West Wing.
___
George H.W. Bush: Great on experience, not as communicator
WASHINGTON (AP) — George Bush was a man with a matchless resume — combat pilot, diplomat, vice president, then president of the United States — but great communicator was not on the list. That was Ronald Reagan.
"Fluency in English is not something I'm often accused of," he once said, demonstrating the point.
Nor was he given to the grand designs he once dismissed as "the vision thing." He was a pragmatist, no showman. That was a style that worked for a term but not when he sought a second, losing, he thought, because he wasn't "a good enough communicator."
George Bush - the H.W. came into use later when his son George W. Bush became president - began his presidency in 1989 with a guarded declaration of independence. Guarded because conservatives never had been Bush fans and were determined to keep Republicans on the Reagan track. Independent because Bush did not want his administration seen as Reagan revisited.
"There's going to be change, but hopefully a building on what's happened," Bush said in an AP interview before his 1989 inauguration. "I'm the one calling the shots. I'm the one who's going to set the agenda."
___
Like father, like son? Not so much in Bush dynasty
WASHINGTON (AP) — George Herbert Walker Bush and George W. Bush had only so much in common as presidents. They shared one big thing besides name, family and party, though. They were both conservatives for their time.
Very different times.
Bush the father was a Republican who could carve a moderate path here and there without a crushing response from the right — think immigration liberalization, for example. "I'm a conservative," he once said. "But I'm not a nut about it."
His was an era of stepping back from the prospect of doomsday, with the collapse of the Soviet Union, and a far more limited threat emerging with Iraq's invasion of Kuwait — soon reversed. Not at all like the searing crucible of 9/11 that came early to his son.
The elder Bush died Friday at age 94. A look at the father and son presidencies through the prism of policy, crisis and family:
___
From Bush to Clinton, a grace note for the ages
WASHINGTON (AP) — It was a grace note for the ages.
"Dear Bill," George H.W. Bush scribbled Jan. 20, 1993, to the Democrat about to succeed him as president. "When I walked into this office just now I felt the same sense of wonder and respect that I felt four years ago. I know you will feel that, too."
Short yet intimate, the note left in the Oval Office from vanquished to victor seeded a friendship that flowered in the decades since, to a point where Bill Clinton said upon Bush's death Friday : "I just loved him."
Hillary Clinton says the letter made her cry, when she first read it back then and again when she heard Bush was gone. "That's the America we love," she said on Instagram . "That is what we cherish and expect."
It is traditional for an outgoing president to leave a letter for his successor. Barack Obama's to Donald Trump offered congratulations on "a remarkable run" and checked off verities of American leadership — advice to "build more ladders of success," ''sustain the international order," yet take time for family. It was as guarded as when they awkwardly posed for photos together and shook hands.
___
Strict building codes helped Anchorage withstand quake
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The magnitude 7.0 earthquake that rattled Alaska's largest city cracked roads and collapsed highway ramps, but there were no reports of widespread catastrophic damage or collapsed buildings.
There's a good reason for that.
A devastating 1964 Alaska earthquake — the most powerful on record in the United States — led to stricter building codes that helped structures withstand the shifting earth Friday.
"Congratulations to the people of Alaska for being really prepared for this earthquake," U.S. Geological Survey Geophysicist Paul Caruso said Saturday. "Because a magnitude 7.0 in a city like that, you know, it could have been significantly worse."
A seismic expert said Alaska and California use the most stringent standards to help buildings withstand earthquakes.
___
G-20 agrees on trade, migration, US goes own way on climate
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Leaders of the world's top economies agreed Saturday to repair the global trading system as they closed a Group of 20 summit that saw the Trump administration at odds with many allies over the Paris accord on climate change and issues like migration.
The joint statement signed by all 20 member nations said 19 of them reaffirmed their commitment to the Paris climate accord, with the United States, which withdrew from the pact under President Donald Trump, the lone holdout. The official communique acknowledged flaws in global commerce and called for reforming the World Trade Organization, but it didn't mention the word "protectionism" after negotiators said that had met resistance from the United States.
Applause broke out in the convention center hall as the leaders, including Trump, signed off on the statement at the end of the two-day summit in the Argentine capital, the first time it has been held in South America.
The non-binding agreement was reached after marathon talks by diplomats stretched overnight and into daylight, amid deep divisions between member nations. European Union officials said the United States was the main holdout on nearly every issue. Trump has criticized the WTO and taken aggressive trade policies targeting China and the EU.
But China also pushed back in talks on steel, South Africa objected to language on trade, Australia didn't want the statement to be too soft on migration and Turkey worried it would push too far on climate change, according to the officials.
