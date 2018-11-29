‘Terrifying’ video shows deputy amid Camp Fire flames in what he believed were his last moments

Harrowing footage from a deputy’s body camera on the day that the Camp Fire ignited in Paradise, California, was released by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.
With flames raging on both sides of the roadway and embers blowing all around, Butte County Sheriff’s Deputy Aaron Parmley was forced out to walk on foot after his car became disabled.
Parmley was driving on Pentz Road in Paradise on Nov. 8, 2018, trying to locate four nurses from Feather River Hospital who needed help evacuating from the state’s most destructive and deadly fire in history. He could not see more than 10 feet in front of him, the sheriff’s office said.
Parmley activated his body camera in hopes of capturing what he thought were going to be the last moments of his life, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.
At the end of the video, the deputy and other people fleeing the fire climb aboard what appears to be a bull dozer coming down the abandoned roadway.
A sheriff’s office spokesman could not be reached for further details about the video.
The video was posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook and YouTube accounts.
“Literally looked like hell,” said one comment on Facebook. “Terrifying.”
The Camp Fire death toll reached 88 as of November 29, 2018, with 18,000 structures destroyed.
Comments