Judge rules Mississippi county is liable for jailing woman

FILE - This undated photo released by the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, shows Jessica Jauch. A federal judge in northern Mississippi ruled on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, that Choctaw County and Sheriff Cloyd Halford liable for jailing Jauch for 96 days without seeing a judge in 2012. The judge is setting a trial in 2019 to determine damages, but the county and Halford are appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court, seeking to get the case thrown out. Jauch was cleared of a drug charge after a police video showed she had committed no crime. (Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File) AP