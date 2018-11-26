Venomous, illegal snakes discovered next to baby’s crib during drug raid, cops say

When investigators recently raided a Georgia home, they were searching for drugs but found something else illegal, WSB reported.

Venomous snakes.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said it discovered three snakes, a Monocled cobra and two Gaboon vipers, which are illegal to own in Georgia, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.

And the snakes were being held next to a baby’s crib, per 11alive.com.

The TV station reported the discovery led to the Sept. 19 arrest of Gregory Alan Frederick, who faces multiple charges according to arrest warrants released on Monday.

According to WSB, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources was called to remove the snakes from the home, which is located about 70 miles from Atlanta.

Additionally, Sheriff Janis G. Mangum said the Department of Family and Children’s Services was notified about the situation, according to the Banner-Herald.

“At the time the snakes were found, there was a child in the house,” Janis said, according to the newspaper. “It was a very dangerous situation for everybody in that home, especially the child.”

Because there was a child in the home, the 28-year-old Frederick was charged with reckless conduct, 11alive.com reported.

In addition to the deadly snakes, box turtles were also found inside of the home, and they are also illegal to own, per the Banner-Herald. In all, Frederick was charged with nine counts of unlawful possession of reptiles.

The Gaboon viper is known for having the longest fangs of any snake in the world, two inches, according to Guinness World Records.

The monocled cobra’s venom “is one of the fastest acting snake venoms in the world ... (and) can cause death within an hour,” Reptiles Magazine reported.

“Just because you have them in a container, doesn’t mean they can’t get out,” Janis said, according to WSB, which reported “another man will be charged with illegally possessing the cobra” as part of the investigation.