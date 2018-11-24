New York dog found in Florida 18 months after disappearing

In this Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018 photo, Rose Verrill, 13, rubs the head of a brown and white Husky named Sinatra at her home in Seffner, Fla. Eighteen months after the dog disappeared from his home in New York, he ended up wandering in a Florida neighborhood where Verrill took him in. Turns out, Sinatra once belonged to Zion Willis, 16, who died in a gun accident in Brooklyn, N.Y., in 2015. He’ll be reunited with her family in Baltimore on Nov. 25. Tampa Bay Times via AP Bronte Wittpenn