Women push kid over on escalator after stealing $8,000 in perfume, Missouri cops say

One small child fell victim to women making their escape from a mall in Missouri, surveillance video shows.

That was after they stole $8,000 in perfume from the Victoria’s Secret in the Chesterfield Mall, police said, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Seven women nabbed the perfumes at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, KPLR reported, and then ran out of the store. When a security guard attempted to stop them, they threatened him with pepper spray, police said, according to the station.

Then, as three of the woman continued their escape, they headed for the escalator, surveillance video obtained by McClatchy shows.

Just before the first of the three women got to the escalator, an adult and a kid got on, the video shows. The first woman tried to get past the adult but was unable to get through.

That’s when the three women piled up behind the child and pushed the kid over, as seen in the surveillance video. The women continued running past the kid and up the escalator.

Police said the women were last seen driving from the mall in a dark Honda CRV with temporary tags, according to FOX2.

The Chesterfield Police Department had posted about the Victoria’s Secret theft, but has since deleted the original posts because of the “lack of civility in the comment section.”

“We do not nor will we ever tolerate racist and/or vulgar remarks towards victims, suspects, or just people in general,” police said in the new post.

Police said all seven women have been identified, and officers are now “actively searching for them.”