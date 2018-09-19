Trump arrives in North Carolina after Hurricane Florence

President Donald Trump arrives in Havelock, N.C. to assess the devastation left by Florence in the Carolinas. He is expected to receive briefings and view damage throughout the day.
By
Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

National

Suspect's vehicle flips after dramatic police chase

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has released dashcam footage of a December 28 police chase during which shots were fired at a patrol car. The chase ended when the suspect’s vehicle, a Ford Explorer, flipped. Virginia State Police said the chase began shortly after 11:30 am on December 28 when the suspect refused to stop on Interstate 95. During the pursuit, police said, shots were fired from the suspect’s vehicle. One bullet, police said, penetrated a patrol car’s windshield. “The trooper escaped injury when he ducked to the side and the bullet lodged in his driver’s seat,” police said.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Myrtle Beach Sun News App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service