Colombian drug kingpin busted in massive smuggling operation

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Central District of California shows Mexican fugitive Angel Humberto Chavez-Gastelum. Chavez-Gastelum and his son, Alonso Jaime Gastelum-Salazar, have been named in an indictment on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. They are charged with two counts of murder in Mexico. One of the victims was tortured and dismembered and the grisly act was shot on video obtained by investigators, prosecutors said. (U.S. Attorney’s Office Central District Of California via AP) AP