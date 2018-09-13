Man hears pregnant wife’s ‘haunting’ scream over phone in fatal California crash

Zach Kincaid says he “heard everything” when his wife, Krystil Kincaid, was pinned inside a fiery wreck Sunday night following a head-on collision with a professional boxer accused of drunken driving in Hemet, California, reported KTLA.

“The scream I heard out of her mouth before she made contact – it’s haunting me,” Zach Kincaid told the station. “I heard the collision, I heard everything. I heard silence, I heard the civilians try to pull her out, I heard that there was a fire.”

Krystil Kincaid, 29, a pregnant wife and mother from San Jacinto, California, was pinned by her legs inside her Chrysler minivan, which caught fire, according to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for her family’s expenses.

First responders pulled her from the wreck, but she later died at a Riverside, California, hospital along with her 8-month-old fetus, which the Kincaids had planned to name Avalynn Onix, reported The Riverside Press Enterprise.

Telling his children their mother had died was “the worst thing I ever had to do,” Zach Kincaid said, according to the publication.

“I’m just heartbroken for my children, watching them deal with the fact that they lost their mother,” he said, according to the publication. “I don’t know how to fix it. It’s hard being a father and not knowing how to fix it.”

The other driver, Marcos Forestal-Coutin, 28, a professional boxer from Cuba, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to gross vehicular manslaughter, reported KCAL.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers responding to the Sunday collision found Forestal-Coutin, of Burbank, walking around near the crash and detained him on suspicion of drunken driving, Hemet police wrote in a statement.

The collision took place when his speeding BMW veered into the oncoming lane, striking Krystil Kincaid’s minivan, police wrote.

A YouTube video shot by Forestal-Coutin after the crash, which has since been taken down, incensed Krystil Kincaid’s family, reported KTLA.

According to a translated version of a story by El Nuevo Herald, Forestal-Coutin said a vehicle “appeared” in front of him before the accident, and pointed out the damage done to his own car in the video.

“Look what happened to my car,” the story quoted him as saying in the video.

“All I could see in the background ... my wife dying,” Zach Kincaid said about the video, according to KNBC





“You were worried about your car and blamed my daughter when you were the one who was drinking,” Veronica Bentley, Krystil Kincaid’s mother, told the station, calling Forestal-Coutin a “monster.”

Forestal-Coutin is the reigning World Boxing Federation champion in the super-bantamweight division, according to the federation.

Krystil Kincaid had left work early Sunday night at WinCo Foods in Temecula, where she was training to become an assistant manager, to return home to prepare organic food for her kids, Zach Kincaid said, according to the Press-Enterprise.

“She was the best mom. She was selfless when it came to her children,” Zach Kincaid said, according to the paper. “It just showed her great work ethic. It was the kind of woman she was.”