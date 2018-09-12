Woman bit rapist’s genitals — then fended off knife attack with a table, La. police say

After meeting on the dating site Plenty of Fish, John Patton and a woman planned to have their first encounter at a daiquiri shop on Friday.
But then the 54-year-old man suggested that he and the woman should instead meet up at his house in Westwego, Louisiana, police say. Patton said the unidentified woman could meet his sister there, police told WDSU6, and his date agreed to visit that evening.
When the woman arrived just before 10 p.m., she found no sign of Patton’s sister — and noticed there was no one else in the house, police told The Times-Picayune. Then, Patton is accused of grabbing the woman from behind, muffling her mouth and forcing her inside his bedroom.
Police say the woman was “pleading for Patton not to hurt her” — and agreed to engage in sexual acts with the assailant out of fear, according to The Advocate. Patton struggled to perform sexually for intercourse, police say, and instead forced the woman into performing oral sex on him.
She bit into his genitals and sprinted out of the bedroom, police say, and Patton ran to grab a knife from the bedroom, according to The Advocate. Taking hold of the sharp edge of the knife, the woman cut her hands as she ripped the weapon out of Patton’s grasp, police say.
He grabbed a second knife, police say, so the woman used a coffee table as a shield from his attempted stabbings. Lt. Eric Orlando, spokesman for the Westwego Police Department, told The Times-Picayune that the woman “was just cowering in the corner with the table” as she tried to ward off the attack.
It wasn’t until the following morning that the woman was able to escape Patton’s house, police told WDSU6. The man eventually told the woman to get her stuff and leave, police say, but she refused and instead told her assailant to grab her belongings for her.
“She refused,” Orlando told The Times-Picayune. “She was afraid to go back to the bedroom.”
Police say when Patton finally let her go, the woman had been trapped inside his house for nearly 12 hours, according to The Advocate. She went to a hospital for treatment after calling 911 on Saturday morning.
Authorities say they staked out Patton’s house for seven hours, trying to get him to come out, according to The Times-Picayune. When that didn’t work, police say they shot tear gas into the home of the man, who is on parole until 2092 for a drug conviction. He then came out of the house and was arrested.
Patton is charged with second-degree rape, false imprisonment and aggravated sexual battery, according to WDSU6.
Comments