Les Moonves, longtime CBS chief, steps down

Leslie Moonves, the longtime chief executive of the CBS Corp., stepped down Sunday night from the company he has led for 15 years. His fall from Hollywood’s highest echelon was all but sealed after the publication earlier in the day of new sexual harassment allegations against him.
The CBS board of directors on Sunday announced his departure, effective immediately. As part of the agreement, the network said it would donate $20 million to one or more organizations that support equality for women in the workplace. The donation will be deducted from any severance benefit that Moonves may be due. He will not receive any severance payment, the board said, until the completion of an independent investigation into the allegations.
The company also announced that five members of its board will be replaced with new directors.
The departure of Moonves marks a stunning reversal for an executive who has led the company for 15 years and is credited with turning CBS into television’s most-watched network. But he has been under intense pressure since July, when The New Yorker published an initial article in which six women accused him of sexual harassment.
For several weeks, Moonves has been grappling with two separate but equally fateful issues while negotiating a settlement with CBS Corp.’s board of directors on his exit. In addition to the multiple harassment allegations against him, Moonves has been involved in a protracted legal fight with the company’s controlling shareholder, Shari Redstone. The talks have included a potential payout that, while much less than the $184 million promised by his employment agreement, could still be as high as $100 million.
The size of the payout had been a source of contention in the negotiations, according to three people familiar with the discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a private bargaining agreement. The proposal includes a provision that would allow CBS to take back the money based on the results of an investigation into the allegations against Moonves, the people said.
Joseph Ianniello, the chief operating officer of CBS and one of Moonves’ closest advisers, was named the interim chief executive.
That Moonves would get any money for stepping away from CBS in the wake of those allegations outraged many in the entertainment industry and in the #MeToo movement. On Sunday, The New Yorker published another article by investigative journalist Ronan Farrow in which six additional women detailed the new claims against Moonves.
Farrow contacted the CBS board last week regarding his latest article and that convinced several board directors that talks regarding Moonves’ departure needed to be accelerated, according to one of the people familiar with the negotiations.
The incidents described in the two articles went back to the 1980s and brought the number of women now accusing Moonves of harassment to 12.
“It’s completely disgusting,” one of the accusers, Jessica Pallingston, told The New Yorker about the reports of Moonves’ potential exit package. “He should take all that money and give it to an organization that helps survivors of sexual abuse.”
The women claim that Moonves, 68, had forced himself on them and in some cases retaliated professionally after some declined his advances. One woman, a veteran television executive named Phyllis Golden-Gottlieb, filed a complaint with the Los Angeles Police Department last year, according to The New Yorker. She said Moonves forced her to perform oral sex on him and, in another instance, had “violently” thrown her against a wall.
The incidents alleged by Golden-Gottlieb were said to have occurred nearly 40 years ago when Moonves was the leading executive at Lorimar Television, but other women in the article detailed harassment that they said occurred while Moonves was at CBS. Moonves joined the network in 1995 and became chief executive of the company in 2003.
In a statement Sunday, CBS said that it “takes these allegations very seriously,” and that the board’s investigation “is ongoing.” Moonves did not respond to requests for comment from The New York Times, but told The New Yorker, “The appalling accusations in this article are untrue.” He admitted to “consensual relations” with three of the women.
“In my 40 years of work, I have never before heard of such disturbing accusations,” Moonves continued. “I can only surmise they are surfacing now for the first time, decades later, as part of a concerted effort by others to destroy my name, my reputation, and my career.”
But public reaction to the latest allegations against Moonves was swift. Rachel Bloom, the star and co-creator of “Crazy Ex Girlfriend,” which airs on the CW, a network jointly owned by CBS and Warner Media, said on Twitter that Moonves should be fired without receiving any money, adding an expletive.
“The actions described in this article are those of sexual assault and shame on anyone else in the corporation who knew about his crimes,” she wrote, referring to The New Yorker article.
Reports of Moonves’ possible payout also spurred outrage among advocacy groups. “These allegations speak to a culture of toxicity at CBS,” a statement from the group Time’s Up said. “We will accept nothing less than full transparency of the investigation’s findings, a commitment to real change across all levels of management across CBS and no reward for Les Moonves.”
Moonves, who had started his career in entertainment as an actor, is largely credited with turning CBS from a last-place network into an industry leader. It has consistently been television’s most watched channel for more than a decade, with hits like “The Big Bang Theory” and “Survivor.” That success has made Moonves one of the most powerful figures in Hollywood.
Moonves has drawn an annual pay package worth $69.3 million. From 2006 to 2017, Moonves’ total compensation, including salary and stock awards, totaled more than $1 billion, according to Equilar, a research firm that gathers data on executive pay.
While he was eligible to get $184 million in bonus, salary and stock as part of his exit package, he would not get any money if the board fired him for cause, such as violating company policies regarding sexual harassment, according to the company’s securities filings.
Shortly after the first New Yorker article was published, the CBS board enlisted two law firms to lead an inquiry into the claims against Moonves and the wider workplace culture at the network. The board soon after folded a separate examination of CBS News — underway since March — into the larger investigation.
The board hired Nancy Kestenbaum of Covington & Burling and Mary Jo White of Debevoise & Plimpton to conduct the inquiry. White led the Securities and Exchange Commission during the Obama administration and was previously the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. Kestenbaum was also a federal prosecutor with the same district. The investigation into CBS News is also being overseen by the two law firms.
Moonves had recused himself from any matters related to the investigation, and a three-member committee has been appointed to oversee the inquiry.
In addition to the harassment allegations against him, Moonves is involved in a legal dispute with Redstone, the controlling shareholder of CBS, who had been pushing for a merger with Viacom, the once-lofty cable network behind MTV and Nickelodeon that she also controls.
The settlement talks with Moonves and the CBS board include delaying for two years a possible merger, two of the people said. Redstone had said she would only pursue a merger if both companies supported a transaction.
Still, Moonves and the network’s independent directors had mounted a legal challenge to Redstone to stop her from merging the network with Viacom. If Moonves and the directors do not reach a settlement, the trial is set to begin Oct. 3 in Delaware Chancery Court.
