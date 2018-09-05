Pickup slams into Fox 4 News in Dallas, driver rants about ‘treason,’ reports say

A man was arrested Wednesday morning after repeatedly crashing his pickup truck into the side of the Fox 4 News building in downtown Dallas, police said.
The man got out of the truck after hitting the building several times, shattering the floor-to-ceiling windows, and began ranting, according to reports. Witnesses told Star-Telegram media partner WFAA that the man was screaming about “treason.”
But police spokeswoman Debra Webb said hours later that the man appeared to be trying to draw attention to officer-involved shootings. Similar verbiage was on papers strewn across the street.
“It doesn’t appear he was targeting the media,” she said.
When he got out of his truck he pulled out a bag, prompting police to summon a bomb squad, which didn’t find any explosives, Webb said.
Arresting officers told Webb that the man wasn’t making much sense but that he surrendered peacefully, she said. There were no injuries.
“The suspect went to Parkland Hospital just to get evaluated,” she said, and has since been transported to jail.
The suspect was later identified by Fox 4 as Michael Chadwick Fry, a Bartonville resident, according to Denton County jail records.
Fry has been incarcerated in Denton County 26 times in the past 15 years, according to jail records, booked several times for assault, along with drug and theft arrests.
The incident happened at about 6 a.m., police said. The office is at 400 N. Griffin Street.
Fox 4 reporter Hanna Battah said in a Facebook Live report that most employees were evacuated after the truck hit the office. They began re-entering at about 9:20 a.m., according to the station’s live news broadcast.
Police used a canine unit and a robot to investigate, according to WFAA, which added that several city blocks, strewn with thousands of printed sheets of paper from the man’s truck, were closed off to traffic surrounding the building.
DART train service to downtown Dallas was suspended by police.
“I’m going to be 40 minutes late to work,” one witness told the Star-Telegram.
Cody Marcom, a reporter for WFAA, tweeted about unconfirmed reports that Fry had papers with “WFAA” written on them.
Another WFAA reporter, Tiffany Liou, reported that witnesses said he screamed about “treason.”
Fox 4 reported that he would be charged with criminal mischief.
Fox 4 eventually began sharing images of the flyers Fry was distributing. “High treason witchery by mob of females, mob sheriff’s,” one read.
Dallas police spokesman Demarquis Black asked media outlets to be patient “as we gather and confirm information.”
People had gathered across the street to watch investigators work. Helicopters were hovering over the scene of the incident at about 9 a.m.
The truck appeared to be a rental.
Comments