Slain grocery store manager’s family slams edited LAPD video

FILE - In this July 21, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Police SWAT officers, and Los Angeles firemen wearing bulletproof helmets, evacuate a child, after a gunman barricaded himself inside a Trader Joe’s store in Los Angeles. The family of a bystander accidentally killed by police when they tried to stop an armed man from entering a Los Angeles grocery store is blasting newly released video of the incident, saying it’s crafted to paint officers in the best light. The Los Angeles Police Department released more footage of the July shooting Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. It includes about six minutes of footage from the 14-minute chase, the ensuing shootout with police, and hours-long standoff inside the grocery store. Damian Dovarganes, File AP Photo