Tiny puppy tied to a tree in a NC swamp. His rescuer got there just in time, SPCA says

Nash is so tiny, he can fit in one hand.





He was found bound with a rope around his neck to a tree in the middle of a Zebulon, North Carolina, swamp on Tuesday, according to the SPCA of Wake County.

He had maggots in his ears and in a gash on his neck. There were chemical burns on one of his ears and on his tail.

A Zebulon woman named Jess was hanging laundry up when she heard a tiny whining.

Jess’ backyard faces several acres of swamp, so animal noises aren’t unusual, she said, according to the SPCA of Wake County. But she decided to investigate.

She spotted the puppy on a little dry spot, tied to a tree.

“There’s no way he could have made it through the mud on his own and ended up tangled around a tree like that. I barely made it through the mud,” Jess said, according to the SPCA.

Jess “waded into the knee-deep mud and walked about 100 feet to get to him,” SPCA spokeswoman Tara Lynn wrote in a post to the rescue’s website on Aug. 30. “She was able to cut the rope with her pocket knife.”

Jess took the puppy home and gave him a bath. The maggots were in his ears and also in the cut on his neck, she said, according to the SPCA post.

That’s where the SPCA stepped in, working with a veterinarian to get the puppy — now named Nash — cleaned up and treated.

“It’s hard to tell from the wound how long he may have been tied up, but he should make a full recovery,” Lynn wrote.

Nash is now in the care of an SPCA foster home, Lynn wrote.

To donate to Nash’s care, go to www.spcawake.org/helpnash. If you’re interested in adopting Nash, go to www.spca.org/adopt.