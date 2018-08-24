The Latest: Busy LA freeway reopened after deadly crash

This still image taken from video provided by KABC-TV shows a fuel tanker that crashed and burned early Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, on a highway near Los Angeles International Airport, causing a massive traffic jam. The California Highway Patrol received reports of the crash involving the tanker and an SUV followed by a fireball on the westbound side of Interstate 105 in suburban Hawthorne shortly after 5 a.m. (KABC-TV via AP) AP