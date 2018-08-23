Harvey’s deluge killed dozens and caused billions in damage

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2017 file photo, Ramon Lopez boards up windows of a business in Galveston, Texas as Hurricane Harvey intensifies in the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Harvey roared onto the Texas shore nearly a year ago, but it was a slow, rainy roll that made it a monster storm. Federal statistics show some parts of the state got more than 5 feet of rain in five days. Harvey killed dozens and swamped a section of the Gulf Coast that includes Houston, the nation’s fourth largest city. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo